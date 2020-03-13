Sanusi going to Lagos, El-Rufai reveals

Governor Nasir El- Rufai has revealed that former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II is heading to Lagos to be with his family after leaving Awe, a town in Nasarawa State where he has been confined to since last Tuesday.

The Kaduna State Governor told journalists in Awe on Friday that the ruling by Federal High court asking the security agencies to set the former Emir free earlier in the day means he can now go anywhere.

But the Governor who left Awe, in company of Sanusi for Abuja on Friday afternoon said the former monarch is only interested in going to Lagos for now.

He said, “As you know the federal high court in Abuja today declared his detention illegal and unconstitutional and his banishment also in violation of the constitution, so he is free,” el-Rufai said.

“He can live anywhere he wants including Kano city, if he wants. But we are on our way to Abuja. It is quite likely that the emir proceeds to Lagos which was his preferred destination from day one.

“From the day he was informed of his deposition, it was his wish to go to Lagos because part of his family is now in Lagos. And by the grace of God we’re on our way to Lagos.”

On why he appointed Sanusi vice-chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) after he was dethroned, El-Rufai said with Sanusi free from the throne, he can help bring investors and investment to Kaduna.