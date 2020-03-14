2020 Recruitment: Immigration Service announces new portal

2020 Recruitment: Immigration Service announces new portal

Saturday, March 14, 2020 10:54 am


File: Immigration officers at a parade

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Saturday announced a new portal for its ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise which began on Friday.

Sunday James, spokesperson for the NIS in a statement on Saturday morning said the new recruitment portal is www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng and is currently active.

He added that the new portal is more accessible to applicants.

“Consequently, the earlier portal advertised: www.nisrecruitment.org.ng is no longer in use and not tenable,” the statement read in part.

The NIS spokesperson added that the recruitment exercise is free and  aside the change of portal, all information contained in the public notice for recruitment remained valid.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) had published the recruitment advertisement in national dailies on Friday 13th March, 2020.

But some applicants have been complaining that the initially announced portal is difficult to access.

 

