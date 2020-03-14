APC wins Kwara by-election

APC wins Kwara by-election

Saturday, March 14, 2020 9:21 pm


APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Rufai, as winner of the by-election into Patigi constituency in the Kwara House of Assembly.

The INEC Returning Officer, Dr Abdulazeez Ishola of the University of Ilorin, declared the result on Saturday in Patigi, headquarters of Patigi Local Government council area of the state.

He said that Rufai polled 10,354 to defeat the candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Yahaya, who polled 4,623 votes.

Ishola, who put the total number of registered voters in the constituency at 57,093, said that a total of 15,909 voters were accredited for the election.

“That Ahmed Rufai Adam of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Ishola declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six political parties contested the election in the constituency.

The winner will now replace his elder brother, Saidu Rufai, who died on Dec. 3, 2019, during a brief illness.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Gov. Ganduje began plan to dethrone Sanusi in 2017 – Presidency
    56 mins ago

    Argungu Fishing Festival: Winner gets N10m, 2 cars, Hajj seats
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: US adds UK, Ireland to Europe travel ban
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Edo to screen participants at National Sports Festival
    2 hours ago

    Rivers APC still in tatters -Sen. Magnus Abe
    2 hours ago

    Man, 70, arrested for allegedly raping girl, 14, in Edo
    2 hours ago

    Epistolary war: Alawe of Ilawe writing letter to Gov Makinde to warn Alaafin
    2 hours ago

    How Buhari’s ‘many’ efforts to save Sanusi failed – Presidency