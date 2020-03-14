At last, Sanusi lands in Lagos

At last, Sanusi lands in Lagos

Saturday, March 14, 2020 1:15 am


Sanusi alighting from the private jet on arrival in Lagos on Friday evening. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived in Lagos late on Friday after leaving Awe, the Nasarawa State  town he has been confined to since last Tuesday earlier in the day.

The deposed Emir arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos aboard a private jet belonging to Quits Aviation around 11.30 pm.

He was received by his wives, children and some friends at the airport in Lagos.

Daily Trust reports that the former Emir left the Quits Aviation Terminal at 12:17 am in a convoy of over 10 vehicles and refused to speak to journalists.

It will be recalled that the former Emir had expressed his preference to go to Lagos immediately after his dethronement on Monday.

However, security operatives allegedly acting on the orders of Kano State Government forced him to go to Nasarawa State while members of his family were allowed to go to Lagos.

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: 40 persons under quarantine in Ogun now virus free, says WHO
    2 hours ago

    Man arrested for allegedly killing brother’s wife in Niger
    3 hours ago

    Why I offered appointments to Sanusi – Gov. El-Rufai
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: 5000 deaths, 132,000 cases reported in 123 countries – WHO
    3 hours ago

    Interpol warns police forces, public of Coronavirus scams
    3 hours ago

    Loko-Iwe bridge, eastern travellers now have better alternative – Fashola
    3 hours ago

    Breaking: Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
    4 hours ago

    Police Inspector dies in Osinbajo’s convoy accident