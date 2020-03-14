At last, Sanusi lands in Lagos

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived in Lagos late on Friday after leaving Awe, the Nasarawa State town he has been confined to since last Tuesday earlier in the day.

The deposed Emir arrived at Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos aboard a private jet belonging to Quits Aviation around 11.30 pm.

He was received by his wives, children and some friends at the airport in Lagos.

Daily Trust reports that the former Emir left the Quits Aviation Terminal at 12:17 am in a convoy of over 10 vehicles and refused to speak to journalists.

It will be recalled that the former Emir had expressed his preference to go to Lagos immediately after his dethronement on Monday.

However, security operatives allegedly acting on the orders of Kano State Government forced him to go to Nasarawa State while members of his family were allowed to go to Lagos.