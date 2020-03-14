Drunk driver kills mother, daughter returning from church service

A driver suspected to have been drunk, on Saturday, overran six persons in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta, killing two family members and leaving four others with serious injuries.

A source within the community told NAN that the six victims, among them, a 57-year-old woman and her daughter, were returning home after they had gone to clean their local church, ahead of Sunday service.

The source said that the victims were walking home at the Ogbenti-Obi quarters, when the driver, suspected to have been drunk, ran over them.

“They went to clean their church and were coming back home at about 10:25 am. when the driver, who appeared to have been drunk and was at the same time on top speed, suddenly lost control and ran into the victims.

“Two of them, a woman and her daughter, died. The woman died on the spot, while the young girl died in the hospital,” the source said.

He said that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ogwashi-Uku, while the four injured victims were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The source further said that the driver had since been taken into the custody of the police in Ogwashi-Uku.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

“I got the report of the incident this morning, but I was told that only one of the victims had been confirmed dead and that the other victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Ogwaahi-Uku,” Onovwakpoyeya said.