Epistolary war: Alawe of Ilawe writing letter to Gov Makinde to warn Alaafin

The Alawe of Ilawe in Ekiti State, Oba Adebanji Alabi, Chairman of the Ekiti State Traditional Council, is writing a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to call Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to order.

TheNEWS learnt that this would soon be made public. This is in reaction to the 12 March letter which the Alaafin wrote to Governor Kayode Fayemi complaining, on behalf of six other Obas, about the disregard of the Pelupelu in choosing the chairman of Council of Obas and Chiefs in Ekiti. He complained also about the query that Fayemi gave 16 Obas who refused to attend state functions.

The Pelupelu Obas are: The Ajero of Ijero, Alara of Aramoko, Ewi of Ado, Ogoga of Ikere, Olomuo of Omuo, Attah of Ayede, Oloye of Oye, Arinjale of Ise, Ologotun of Ogotun, Onitaji of Itaji, Elemure of Emure, Alaaye of Efon, Owa Ooye of Okemesi, Olojudo of Ido Faboro, Elekole of Ikole and Onisan of Isan.

The Alaafin wrote the letter on behalf of six others too: The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran; Alake of Egbaland Oba Gbadebo Adedokun; Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland; Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Orangun of Ila and Oba Adedokun Abolarin.

Alaafin’s letter: