Okowa mourns as Prof. Ijomah dies at 83

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with the people of Ndokwa East, Aboh community in particular and the University of Nigeria over the passing of the renowned scholar and elder statesman.

He described late Prof. Ijomah as a “thoroughbred researcher”, academician, refined politician, prolific author, orator and a man of the people and assured that his government would continue to promote scholarship and excellence which the renowned professor epitomized in his lifetime.

According to him, the deceased was a well respected scholar and an incurable quantitative researcher in Sociology, whose work on Coastal Erosion in Nigeria successfully predicted the instability of the ocean in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor assured that his government would continue to build on the Stronger Delta legacies, visionary foresight and solid foundations laid by the founding fathers of the state which Prof Ijomah was part of.

“The news of his death came to me as a shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, the people of Ndokwa East, Aboh community in particular and the University of Nigeria over the passing of the renowned elder statesman and Professor of Political Sociology.