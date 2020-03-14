Rivers APC still in tatters -Sen. Magnus Abe

Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:02 pm


Magnus Abe

The immediate past Senator who represented the Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is in tatters, urging members to change their attitude in order to save the party.

Abe who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital explained that with the continued crisis rocking the party, members cannot continue to do the same thing and be deluded that they were making progress.
According to him, “It is clear that we cannot continue to do the same thing that brought us to where we are and expect that we are making progress. As far as the APC is concerned, we need to live up to our ideals because that is what the Nigerian people expect of us.
“If we make that effort, it would yield benefits and fruits all across the country, including Rivers State,” Senator Abe stated.
He noted that the present state of disunity in the party at the State and the National levels is a disservice to Rivers people and not good for democracy.
“The fact that the main opposition party in the State is merely in tatters, all reasonable people understand that that is not good for democracy. In a democracy you must have viable alternatives, if not it is not a democracy.
“Being the way we are now, we are doing Rivers people a disservice. We need to change our behavior, re-tweak our priorities and try and do things differently in the interest of the state,” he said
