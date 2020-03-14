Sanusi: Why I will not challenge my dethronement

Sanusi: Why I will not challenge my dethronement

Saturday, March 14, 2020 12:17 pm


Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has said he has moved on and no longer interested in the position he was dethroned from last Monday.

According to Sanusi, though he may be able to overturn his deposition by the Kano State Government in court, he is not ready to challenge it legally.

Sanusi, who was deposed by the Kano State government over allegations of insubordination and was immediately banished to Nasarawa State said this in a an video shared by Ibrahim Adam, the personal assistant of Abba Yusuff, the Kano governorship candidate of the PDP in 2019 election.

The former Emir who is now in Lagos said  he had moved on and is not interested in going back to occupy the throne of Emir of Kano.

He said, “I have done what I could in six years, I’m moving on. I don’t want to go back.

“The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done professionally. The easiest thing is just to go to court.

“It’s simple, fair hearing, ‘did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’

That’s all but I think we should go on to a new phase in life.”

“There is no reason to be sad or be depressed. “I know it’s difficult but for me, it’s never an issue,” he said.

