Shouting match! Alaafin fires hot letter to Gov Fayemi

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, has fired a letter to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on behalf of six other prominent Yoruba traditional rulers.

Two issues brought out this: The composition of the Ekiti Council of Obas and Chiefs which disregards the Pelupelu hierarchy. The second which is related to the former was the query Fayemi issued to 16 Obas in the state “for insubordination.”

In the letter dated 22 March, Oba Adeyemi argued: “The sacrosanctity of Pelupelu that grades the 16 crowned Obas in Ekiti is not in doubt” and that in any human society, “order of hierarchy and seniority are of vital consideration in position placement.”

The Alaafin reminded the Governor that Obaship leadership in Ekitilans has been within the 16 Obas without any dispute or quarrel among them.”The 16 Obas are historically referred to as Oba Alade Merindinlogun Ile Ekiti (16 crowned Obas of Ekiti).

The Alaafin wrote in his letter, that he and six other Yoruba Obas were not happy because “we learnt of Your Excellency’s neglect of hierarchy order by appointing a subordinate Oba as the Chairman of Ekiti Council of Obas and Chiefs in the state over and above the recognized order.”

In other words, Fayemi, last year, appointed the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, as Chairman of the State Traditional Council.

Nobody should expect those injured by the assault to keep quiet, Alaafin wrote, adding that as cultured people, “rather than confronting or engaging the government, they chose he court option.”

Alaafin and his fellow Obas showed their displeasure that Fayemi issued query to the 16 Ekiti crowned Obas “for not bowing their heads to their subordinate by not attending the council meeting under their subordinate.”