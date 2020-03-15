17 dead, 25 injured in Lagos explosion – LASEMA

Sunday, March 15, 2020 11:21 pm


One of the victims being rescued

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has said that 17 bodies have been recovered while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries sustained in the Abule Ado explosion.

Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

He also sympathise with the families of those that died, while wishing the injured ones quick recovery and we also appeal for calm.

Oke-Osanyintolu urged residents of Abule Ado to shun fake news concerning the explosion.

“We the LASEMA Response Team arrived at the incident scene and it was discovered that a raging fire had displaced several residents who fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in the inferno.

“The primary cause of the explosion is yet unknown.

“There are a number of secondary explosions which have caused significant damage to multiple buildings including the levelling of a Church to the ground and the destruction of St. Margaret’s Girls Hostel.

“The causes are yet to be determined, while security agents are investigating the cause of the explosion,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that recovery and rescue activities were carried out by the Ministry of Special Duties, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service crew, Federal Fire Service Department, Safety Commission, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and other first responders.

He said that operation was still in progress, saying that updates would continue through the course of operation, while investigations remain on going

