Breaking! Former Rep member emerges new Edo PDP chairman

By Jethro lbileke

A former member of the House of Representatives, Anthony Aziegbeni, has emerged chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo state.

Aziegbemi represented the Esan South-East and Esan North-East Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP between 1999 and 2007.

He was elected at the delegate Congress of the party held in Benin on Saturday.

Aziegbemi scored a total of 817 votes to defeat his closest rival, Felix Imoesili, who scored 488 votes.

Imoesili was a former Chairman of Igueben local government area of the state and the immediate past state secretary.

Other candidates for the chairmanship position – Friday Okhai and Gallant Eruga, scored no vote respectively.

The returning officer of the congress, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, announced Aziegbemi the winner of the election that lasted all night till Sunday morning.

As at the time of filling this report, counting for other positions contested for was still ongoing.

Speaking shortly after the result was declared, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama, described the congress as positive development for the country.

“I called on other contestants to join hands with the new chairman and work together to rescue the state in the forth-coming governorship election,” he said.