Coronavirus: MFM releases 40 prayer points

As COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus continues its ravage around the world, one of Nigeria’s biggest and pentecostal churches, the Mounta‎in of Fire and Miracle Ministries, popularly known as MFM, has released a set for prayers for its members and other interested members of the public for the battle against the pandemic.

“Are you scared of the trending coronavirus? Worry no more, as God has not given us the spirit of fear but of love, power and sound mind,” the Church said in the introduction to the 40-point prayer point against the pandemic published as advertorial in some newspapers on Sunday.

“In view of this, the Mountain! of Fire and Miracle Ministries, MFM, under the guidance of its General Overseer, Dr. D. K. Olukoya ( himself a scientist and a prophet of God) having considered all involved and under the leading of the Holy Spirit is urging all Christians and Men of Faith, irrespective of denomination and religion, to pray the following prayers to receive protection and healing from the virus and other pestilence likely to come this year,” the church added.

However, the Ministry said the 40 prayers is to be preceded by confession of the Book of John 3 verses 1 and 2.

MFM also said the prayers should be done along the officially released hygiene and sanitation protocols,

With only two positive cases recorded in the country so far, Nigeria has been spared the agony of Coronavirus which has resulted in shutting down social economic lives in many countries of Europe.

President Donald Trump of the United States has also declared this Sunday a day of prayers against the pandemic in his country as the number of cases and lives lost to coronavirus continue to increase in the so called God’s own country.

At least, 2,443 people have been infected and 50 others dead in 49 states of the U.S., including the capital, Washington, D.C.

As at Saturday night, the World Health Organisation indicated that there were 154,000 confirmed cases and 5,800 deaths worldwide from Covid-19.

See MFM Prayers Points Below