Enugu records suspected case of Coronavirus

Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:57 pm


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Enugu, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The information is on the official Twitter handle of NCDC @ncdcgov.

The centre stated that the suspected person had been isolated and sample collected for further verification.

It added that the result of the medical test would be out by Monday.

The statement on the Twitter handle reads: “Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government had also confirmed the suspected case, but assured residents that the state’s Ministry of Health was on top of the situation.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, told NAN that the ministry’s officials  were able to detect the case due to its high surveillance of health security.

Aroh said that the ministry had earlier issued a statement on the suspected case after reporting the situation to the NCDC.

The commissioner appealed to residents to remain calm as the suspect was being closely monitored.

