Gov. Yahaya Bello announces death of 101 years old mother

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has announced the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello.

She was 101 years old.

In a statement he personally signed, the said Hajia Bello who answered the call of Allah this evening after a brief illness.

“We are relieved that her passing was peaceful and painless. Her funeral will be held today at Her resident in Nagazi, OKENE Local Government Area of Kogi State in accordance with Islamic rites.

“Until her death, she was aged 101 and survived by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many adopted children,” the Governor said in the statement.