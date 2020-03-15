Massive explosion hits Abule Ado, Lagos

Lagos has experienced another pipeline explosion! A massive explosion which rocked Lagos on Sunday morning has led to the destruction of houses in different parts of the state.

Residents of Ijegun, Ikotun, Egbeda, Abule Ado, Okotoa, Isheri Olofin, FESTAC, Satellite Town said they were, according to TheCable report, affected by the explosion.

“The roof of our building is off and a nearby school is on fire,” a FESTAC resident told TheCable over the phone.

The cause is yet to be known but an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) told TheCable that a pipeline exploded around Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of the state.

The Federal Fire Service tweeted that its men are making efforts to get information on the incident.

“We are in touch with our men in Fire Stations around Badagry and Festac, we are trying to gather more information as regards the reported explosion in Lagos State, Nigeria. We are on it,” the service tweeted