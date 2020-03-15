PDP wins Kebbe constituency by-election in Sokoto

PDP wins Kebbe constituency by-election in Sokoto

Sunday, March 15, 2020 9:16 pm


PDP

Mr Abubakar Adamu of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)has emerged winner of by-election for Kebbe constituency in Sokoto State House of Assembly.

The state’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Voter Education and Public Affairs, Mr Muhammad Musa said this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sokoto.

Musa said that seven candidates participated in the March 14, by-election. He said Adamu scored 15, 663 votes, while Mr Abubakar Umaru of All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 254 votes to emerge second.

He said Mr Adamu Musa of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 63 votes, while Mr Shehu Magaji of APP scored 15 votes.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    PDP in Edo gets new state executives
    1 hour ago

    NCPC to suspend Easter pilgrimage due to Covid-19
    2 hours ago

    15 die in Abule Ado, Lagos explosion — NEMA
    3 hours ago

    Gov. Yahaya Bello announces death of 101 years old mother
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Kogi governor loses mother
    4 hours ago

    Abule Ado Explosion: Keep Safe, Sanwo-Olu Advises Residents
    4 hours ago

    Discos and the Tantrums of an ‘Abiku’
    4 hours ago

    NNPC: Collision of truck on gas cylinders at a plant triggered Lagos explosion