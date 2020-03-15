Sylvia Celeste Browne who died on 20 November 2013, was an American author who claimed to be hav psychic powers. In her 2008 book, End of Days?, there is a portino on Cornavirus, the pandemic that is on tour of the world right now. Was she right or wrong?

TheNEWS recently published a relevant story showing what the Jehovah’s Winesses wrote about the disease.

Here is the quote from Sylvia Browne’s book, End of Days?:

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely.”