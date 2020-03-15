Video: Nigerian Governors and Traditional Rulers, the Wike Example

In recent days, the idea of who wields superior contemporary power between governors and traditional rulers came to the fore. Two events attest to this: Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s removal of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano and the conflict between Ekiti Governo, Kayode Fayemi and 16 Pelupelu Obas.

This prompted Mr Richard Akinnola, veteran journalist and legal expert, to make a humorous but germane point: “If some Yoruba traditional rulers don’t respect themselves and comport themselves with dignity that their offices and stools deserve, this is how they would soon be addressed by their state Governors. And it would be quite unfortunate. I pray we don’t get there.”

Akinnola was actually referring to the way Governor Nyesom Wike humiliated Rivers State traditional rulers recently.

At a meeting, Wike, in a gruff manner, addressed the natural rulers:

“It’s not for you to take it (staff of office) and go and keep it in your bedroom or put it in your shrine, for those of you who worship various shrines.

“It’s for when you are coming out for official function, you come with it. That differentiates you from any other chief. Some people call themselves ‘Royal Highnesses’ when they aren’t recognised by government, but you also carry a walking stick that is meant for other people who are not recognised by government. I want to tell the Attorney General so that we propose a bill to the State House of Assembly that if you are not a government recognised traditional ruler, you don’t bear ‘Your Royal Highness.”

“Stop clapping. You are being selfish. Stop clapping. It’s the right thing to do. It’s not because of you because you won’t be there forever. It’s to protect the institution. So, don’t clap because you are there now.

“This year we are going into will be a serious year….stop shaking your head because that’s sycophancy,”

Wike, according to thepulse, stopped mid sentence with his gaze panning to one traditional ruler. “You…stop shaking your head. You are one of those causing problems. They gave you chieftaincy but you are a young boy so you don’t even know what to do with it. And then when I’m speaking you are shaking your head like this.”

“All fake! Fake!!. You just go and wear something that is bigger than you…when someone is looking for power. You’d think he’s an elderly person. Very small young man, this boy. I know when I was in school, he was running around us, going on errands. Now he’s wearing Usman Dan Fodio dress. Then he begins to breach protocol. He thinks when he’s shaking his head like this, I’d be happy. That’s fake…that’s fake ….”