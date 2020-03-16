2020 UTME: JAMB releases first day results

2020 UTME: JAMB releases first day results

Monday, March 16, 2020 4:24 pm


Results of the 312,000 candidates that sat for Saturday’s 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide have been released, says Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Benjamin urged all concerned candidates to check their profiles for the results.

According to him, the board is optimistic that the entire exercise will be hitch-free, as it has worked assiduously to ensure that this year’s examination process will be one of the best ever conducted in recent times.

“I want to say that the Board is happy with the conduct of the examination on its first day, Saturday, March 14.

“This is not to say that we did not register one or two technical hitches.

“There is no way anyone can embark on such massive exercise without a few hitches.

“However, the good thing is that, as soon as our attention is drawn to such hitches, we tackle them immediately.

“So, the Board is fully on ground to take on these hitches as they come, but in all, I must tell you, that we are happy with the conduct of the examination so far,’’ he said.

Benjamin assured that the Board would continue to ensure quality service delivery in a bid to give every deserving candidate an opportunity to excel.

NAN reports that, in continuation of the exercise, a total of 469, 670 candidates on Monday sat for the examination in various centres across the country.

The JAMB Head of Media and Information said by Tuesday, March 17, such candidates’ results would also be ready.

