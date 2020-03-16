APC NWC meeting holds Tuesday

Monday, March 16, 2020 10:17 pm


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole

A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat by 12 noon.
All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.
Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity.
