Court of Appeal: Oshiomhole still remains APC Chairman

Monday, March 16, 2020 6:22 pm


Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole is still the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, courtesy the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja. It unanimously granted an exparte order of stay of execution of the ruling of a Federal Capital Territory, Abuja declaring Adams Oshiomhole as having been suspended as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.
The court, which has initially said it was not going to sit on the case on Monday, according to theeagleonline,reversed itself and opted to hear the suit at 4pm.
In a unanimous judgment, the court set aside the ruling of the FCT High Court following a suit filed by Mustapha Salihu.
It went ahead to restrain Salihu and others from interfering in the affairs of APC.

