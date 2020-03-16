Lagos Explosion: Tinubu asks for probe of incident

Lagos Explosion: Tinubu asks for probe of incident

Monday, March 16, 2020 12:03 am


Bola Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, says the authorities must get to the root of Sunday’s explosion in Abule Ado and Trade Fair areas of Lagos.

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Sunday night in Lagos, said that efforts must be made to curb incessant explosion in the area.

The explosion reportedly killed 15 persons and left many buildings and other property destroyed.

The APC leader commiserated with families and relations of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence.

He said all those who had a hand in the unfortunate incident must be punished, no matter how highly placed.

Tinubu said: “This tragedy should not have happened.

“Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident did not deserve to die so gruesomely.

“I strongly condemn this incident and l commiserate with families and relations of those who died.”

He also sympathised with those who lost their valued property in the explosion.

“In their memories and in order to avert similar occurrence in future, the authorities must get to the root of this incident and curb incessant explosion in the area.

“All those who had a hand in this explosion, including those who acted in ways to put lives at risk and hard-earned possessions in jeopardy, must be punished, no matter how highly-placed they may be,” he said.(

