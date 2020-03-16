Oshiomhole: Buhari meets governors, APC NEC meeting postponed

Oshiomhole: Buhari meets governors, APC NEC meeting postponed

Monday, March 16, 2020 4:58 pm


President Buhari and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met behind closed doors with governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting was unknown as at the time filing this report.

However, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, who led the governors to the meeting with Buhari, announced the postponement of the APC National Executive Committee meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday.

Bagudu, who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said the postponement was at the instance of the governors.

NAN reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had earlier met with the president behind closed doors at the State House.

The meeting between the president and Gbajabiamila was centred on the APC leadership crisis and the proposed 22.7 billion dollars loan as it affects all the six geo-political zones, particularly the South East.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Lagos explosion: Sanwo-Olu meets Buhari, seeks FG’s help
    14 mins ago

    Odia Ofeimun at 70: My Life, Literature and Struggle
    24 mins ago

    Court of Appeal: Oshiomhole still remains APC Chairman
    31 mins ago

    Why I’m leaving APC– Ex-Gov. Oni
    34 mins ago

    Omoyeni, ex-MD renews N7.2b suit against Wema Bank
    1 hour ago

    Breaking: Court stops APC NEC meeting scheduled for tomorrow
    1 hour ago

    How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, others diverted N111m contract funds -Witness
    1 hour ago

    Photos: See mangled houses, vehicles, others after Abule Ado Explosion!