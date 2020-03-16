Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu visits scene of Abule Ado fire explosion

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday 16, March, visited to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion.

PIX 6845 L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Osanyintolu during the Governor’s visit to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion on Monday, March 16, 2020.