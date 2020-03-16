Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu visits scene of Abule Ado fire explosion
Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu visits scene of Abule Ado fire explosion
Monday, March 16, 2020 2:51 pm
L-R: Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG, Mr. Valentine Buraimoh during the Governor’s visit to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion on Monday, March 16, 2020
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday 16, March, visited to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion.
L-R: Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Osanyintolu during the Governor’s visit to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion on Monday, March 16, 2020.
L-R: Chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG, Mr. Valentine Buraimoh; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso and his counterpart for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, during the Governor’s visit to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion on Monday, March 16, 2020.
PIX 6845 L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Osanyintolu during the Governor’s visit to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion on Monday, March 16, 2020.
L-R: Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Osanyintolu and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi during the Governor’s visit to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion on Monday, March 16, 2020.
L-R: Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during the Governor’s visit to the scene of Abule Ado fire explosion on Monday, March 16, 2020.
What do you think?