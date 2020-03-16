Photos: See mangled houses, vehicles, others after Abule Ado Explosion!

The explosion that happened in Abule Ado, Ojo, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, on 15th March 2020, rendered the entire area mangled like a war devastated Aleppo in Syria! Cars, houses and other structures became carcasses of their old selves.

The explosion was so deafening and devastating that conspiracy theorists had already started thinking it was a bomb, until the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) GMD, Mele Kyari, issued a statement that the reported explosion was as a result of gas explosion. That is, it “occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way.”

As contained in the press release signed by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the corporation explained that preliminary findings indicated that the impact of the explosion “was so huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damage to NNPC pipeline on which efforts are being made to curtail the resultant fire.”

Kyari, was present at the scene of the explosion to inspect the extent of the damage caused by the explosion.

See more photos by Ayodele Efunla below: