Police Arrest 3 Fake Soldiers in Ogun

Monday, March 16, 2020 2:19 pm


The fake soldiers

Adejoke Monsurat

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested three men for impersonating to be military men. The police command, in a press release, by the PPRO, DSP Oyeyemi Ajimbola, narrated that the three men were arrested in military camouflage in agbado area of the state while the DPO of Agbado division SP kuranga Yero and team were on routine patrol of his area.
The suspects namely: Jacob Onebi, 36; Olabode Oluwaseun, 35 and Olanrewaju Adebayo, 33 have been on close watch of the police following series of report from members of the public about their illegal activities in the area. On sighting them on that fateful day, the DPO and his men accosted them and demanded for their proper identity.
The suspects claimed initially to be officers of 174 Battalion Ikorodu, but on further investigation, two amongst them confessed to have been dismissed from the Nigerian army long time ago while the third happened to be their friend who was co-opted into their nefarious activities.
Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

