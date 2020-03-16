Woman, 43, remanded over alleged sexual abuse of 2-year-old girl

By Jethro lbileke

A 43-year-old woman identified as Esther Ehikioya, has been remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre (NCC), by an Evbuoriaria Magistrate court, in Benin, Edo State, for allegedly inserting her finger in the vagina of a two-year-old girl and thereafter broke her hymen.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Patience Osayi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 3rd 2020, in Catholic Intercessory Academy, Sepele Road in Benin City.

According to the two-count charge preferred against the accused, the prosecutor said the offence is punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol.II Laws of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable to Edo State.

The charge sheet read in parts: “that you Esther Ehikioya ‘F’ on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a girl, aged 2 years without her consent or even with the consent which is immaterial as to her age.”

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Magistrate, Dorothy Adamaigbo, who declined the defendant bail after listening to the defence counsel, adjourned the consideration of defendant’s bail application until March 26, 2020.

She said that the full panel of the family court would be completed on the said adjournment date to look at the credibility of the bail application.