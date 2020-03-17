Anglican Church under pressure to recognize Gay Priests – Primate Okoh

Okafor Ifiebor

… Threatens to expose those pushing recognition of Homosexuals

Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has raised alarm over alleged pressure being mounted on hierarchy of the Church to start recognizing and ordaining gay priests.

But the Primate who spoke at the dedication of ‘Lady Alice Chiebonam Ozumba Ultra-Modern Maternity Complex,’ Iyienu Mission Hospital, in Ogidi, Anambra State said the church would not hesitate to show any gay priest the way out of the church if found.

He frowned at “the subtle compromise’s by some priests in the church, warning them to retrace their steps or risk being exposed.

“People are lobbying us to abandon our faith and theology, to embrace their false teaching. Unfortunately, some of our priests are already bowing to the pressure.

“If your priest is practicing evil or keeping an evil alliance, and you know, raise your hand, be a whistle-blower so they won’t undermine our church. If they do, it will be difficult to rescue.

“If we all become homosexuals; who will give birth to who? If it’s now man to man, there won’t be any Inyienu maternity. God who created this world did it the excellent way, let no man tamper with it,” he concluded.

Also, the Bishop of Gombe, Archbishop Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, has been elected the next Primate of the Anglican Church in Nigeria.

The Primate-elect is currently Archbishop of the internal province of Jos.

He was installed towards the last week of March 2020, to succeed Archbishop Nicholas Okoh.

He will become the fifth Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).