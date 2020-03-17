Coronavirus: Expect more catastrophes – Bishop Aniekwu warns

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 6:30 pm


By Jethro lbileke

The General Overseer of Radiant Army Deliverance Ministry, Igbanor, Lagos, Bishop (Dr.) Tony Aniekwu, has warned that the dreaded coronavirus is just the beginning of holocausts that will ravage the world, starting from the year 2020.

He disclosed this while speaking to our correspondent on Monday at the NUJ secretariat in Benin, capital of Edo state.

Bishop Aniekwu whose prophecies have come to pass many times, said he was the first to warn of the coming of COVID-19, with many casualties recorded, long before it came.

According to him, “I was the first to warn of the coming of coronavirus. I gave the prophecy during one of my watch night services late last year, in far-away Dallas, USA.

“I prophesized that the dreaded virus disease is just the beginning of many more catastrophes that will befall the world, starting from this year.

“If only world leaders and other concerned authorities took my prophecy with all the seriousness it deserves, perhaps they could have taken steps to avert the dire consequences we are reaping today.”

