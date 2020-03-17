Edo APC Crisis: Oshiomhole has learnt his lessons – Ojezua

Edo APC Crisis: Oshiomhole has learnt his lessons – Ojezua

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 8:40 pm


 

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole: APC National Chairman

By Jethro lbileke

Factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, on Tuesday said that the embattled national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has learnt a lot of lessons these past few days.

Ojezua who said this while addressing journalists at the Benin Airport on Tuesday, added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention in the political crisis rocking the party in the state and other parts of the country, saved the party from imminent implosion.

He commended the President and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) for their timely intervention which he said forestalls zero-sum outcomes as the crisis was already approaching a dangerous climax.

“I give credit to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Progressive Governors Forum for halting a very dangerous situation. The party was moving towards a dangerous situation as all sides had taken very extreme positions and the fear was that the party could implode,” he said.

“These past few days, everybody has had their fair share from the tension that arose from political activities. A lot has been achieved in terms of sending clear messages to those concerned, particularly the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has learnt a lot of lessons these few days,” he said.

Ojezua explained that the APC opted for a second look at the possibility of reconciliation, particularly since a reconciliation committee has been set up but yet to commence work.

He said he hoped Comrade Oshiomhole would maintain the attitude in order to properly put things in focus and generate the kind of reconciliation required.

