Coronavirus: FG bars travellers from US, UK, China, Italy, others from Nigeria

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:09 am


 

Ehanire: Minister of state, Health

The Federal Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from the following countries: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

These are all countries with over 1,000 cases domestically.

The Federal Government is temporarily suspending all visas issued to nationals from these countries.

Nigerians arriving from these countries will be subjected to supervised isolation for 14 days.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is also advising all Nigerians to avoid travel to these countries.

These restrictions will come into effect from Fri 20 March 2020 for 4 weeks subject to review.

 

