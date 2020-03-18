Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye postpones Sunday gathering at TBS, Lagos

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has postponed a program that would have attracted thousands, slated for Sunday, 20 March at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

It is a program being organized by the First Born Family, RCCG, Region 19, Acme Road, Ogba, with the theme: Braking Barriers.

A statement by one of the Provinces under Region 19 reads:

“Greetings.Please,be informed that Daddy G.O. (Pastor Adeboye) has instructed us to POSTPONE the EMERGE program that was to take place on Sunday until a later date.

In Daddy’s words,”we are to obey the laws of the land”.

Please kindly give this information the widest publicity.

God bless you.

Pst Debo Akande”