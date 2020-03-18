Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye postpones Sunday gathering at TBS, Lagos

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:46 pm
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has postponed a program that would have attracted thousands, slated for Sunday, 20 March at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.
It is a program being organized by the First Born Family, RCCG, Region 19, Acme Road, Ogba, with the theme: Braking Barriers.
A statement by one of the Provinces under Region 19 reads:
“Greetings.Please,be informed that Daddy G.O. (Pastor Adeboye) has instructed us to POSTPONE the EMERGE program that was to take place on Sunday until a later date.
In Daddy’s words,”we are to obey the laws of the land”.
Please kindly give this information the widest publicity.
God bless you.
Pst Debo Akande”
What do you think?