Coronavirus: Reps shut out NASS visitors

The House of Representatives says it has resolved to stop taking visitors in the National Assembly Complex until the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is curbed.

The recommendation was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matter of Urgent Public Importance by Chawai Mouktar, representing APC Kaduna at the plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Mouktar said there was need to enforce all measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

He said that sanctions should be place on those who contravened the processes put in place to control the virus.

Herman Hembe (APGA-Benue) urged members in the habit of traveling abroad to desist from doing so.

According to him, such travels in the name of attending conferences or workshops were endangering the parliament.

The house called on the management of the National Assembly to immediately enforce temperature test for staff and legislators.

The lower chamber recommended the close down of worship places in the country as done in the Vatican, Saudi Arabia and Iran to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The lawmakers urged the Ministry of Aviation to ban all foreign flights and clear all the ‘touts’ in and around the airports.

The green chambers recommended that temperature test should be conducted at all public structures in the country.

The parliament called on the federal government to sign an agreement with Singapore to produce and supply test kids to Nigeria.

The legislators called for the deployment of more manpower to all entry points to check and test people coming into the country.

The house also urged security agents at the borders to be at red alert and monitor entry and exits of people.

The lawmakers, however, voted against shutting down of all schools in the country for 14 days.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila mandated all relevant committees of the house to ensure compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there so far eight confirmed cases of the virus in the country.