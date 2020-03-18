COVID-19: Economic Council meets Buhari, lists dangers ahead for Nigeria

In his response, President Buhari said Nigeria has foreseen the economic problems that may come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will explore all alternatives to protect citizens.
The president noted that with oil prices oscillating between 29 and 30 dollars in recent times, as opposed to the 57 dollars benchmark for year 2020 Budget, many variables, including production cost and political impact will determine oil prices.
”We will see how to survive fallen prices, as we already envisaged the problem,” he added.
He explained that protecting the people from vagaries of international economic fortunes, ”and associated fallen prices of oil, is a priority of government, and we will do our best to do so”.
While stressing the importance of education and healthcare, Buhari submitted that if people were adequately educated “they won’t accept any form of mismanagement by leadership, nor would they allow themselves to be manipulated by those promoting ethnic and religious sentiments”.
He promised that inputs in agriculture, education and healthcare would continue as much as practicable.
