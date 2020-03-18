Gunmen shot member of vigilance group in Rivers

A gang of heavily armed gunmen shot and injured a member of vigilance group providing security in the densely populated Illabuchi, in Diobu area of Port Harcourt on Tuesday evening before running away from the area, it has been gathered.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, Secretary of Diobu Vigilante group, Prince Amatari Bipelede, explained that information available to him indicated that the four gunmen who drove in Toyota Camry car stormed the street at about 8:20PM and opened fire on one of the vigilance group members, Mr Kelvin Dappa.

Mr. Amatari who explained that the gunmen were fully armed said Dappa was shot at the buttocks and the bullet pierced his laps.

It was learnt that the victim is currently receiving treatment at Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, RSUTH.

The matter has been reported to Azikiwe Divisional Police Headquarters.

It would be recalled that the Vigilance group had carried out an onslaught against hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers about two weeks ago during which one of the suspects was nabbed with a locally made revolver pistol.

Also, Prince Bipelede, narrowly escaped death on the 20th of September 2018 when gunmen suspected to be assassins invaded his residence and killed two persons.

Security analysts suggest that the gunmen may be cultists and armed robbers who have not been able to carry out operations due to clampdown on them by members of Diobu Vigilace group in collaboration with Security agencies.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni hd not come out with an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.