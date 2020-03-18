Just in: NYSC shut down orientation camps over coronavirus

Just in: NYSC shut down orientation camps over coronavirus

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:04 am


File: Some NYSC members

The National Youth Service Corps has suspended the ongoing orientation course which began across the country on March 10.

This was sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival by the Federal Government.

The 2020 Batch ” A” Stream 1 corps members started the orinetation in various camps on March 10.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that no corps member or official has contracted the virus.

She said that the corps members would be posted to commence their primary assignments.

The spokesperson added that corps member would be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves.

She explained that this was what happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    COVID-19: Economic Council meets Buhari, lists dangers ahead for Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    We posted all NYSC members before closing camps – Director
    2 hours ago

    APC crisis: Wike attacks Uzodinma
    3 hours ago

    Odia Ofeimun at 70
    3 hours ago

    Strike: ASUU, FG reach concrete proposals
    4 hours ago

    Suswam: Why Nigerian politicians, leaders should spend time in prison
    4 hours ago

    China expels U.S. journalists from 3 top newspapers
    O 11 hours ago

    Gov Ortom offers Chibok, Dapchi girls education in Benue