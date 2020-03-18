Nigeria cancels already issued visas for travelers from 13 countries

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 7:03 pm


Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of already issued visas for travelers from 13 countries as part of measures to contain the pandemic Corona virus.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, briefed State House correspondents at the sidelines of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He listed the countries as–China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, USA, UK, Netherlands and Switzerland.

The minister said that the visa cancellation was in addition to earlier announced entry restriction for travelers from these countries.

“It is my task to let you know that in addition to the measures already announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travelers from the following 13 countries–China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, USA, UK, Netherlands and Switzerland.

“These are all countries with over 1000 cases domestically of the virus.

“But what this really means is that we are suspending issuance of visas and we are cancelling all visas already issued to citizens or travelers from these nations.

“It will take effect from Saturday and it will last for four weeks for the time being while developments will dictate what will happen thereafter,’’ he said.

He said that flights from those nations could no longer enter Nigeria with effect from March 21.

Aregbesola said that other measures were being considered which would be communicated through the ministry.

