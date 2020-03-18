We posted all NYSC members before closing camps – Director

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday said it had planned ahead of the emergency closure of all camps across the country and posted corps members for their primary assignment.

The South West Director of the scheme, Mr Attah Emmanuel, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

“We have planned ahead of this time and we have taken the decision to close all camps in the best interest of the nation and that of our corps members as well as staff members.

“I can confirm to you that all our corps members have been posted to their respective places of primary assignment and we have also rushed through some of the orientation programmes,” he said.

He revealed further that the directive from the headquarters was for all camps to be closed by Wednesday across the country.

The three-week compulsory orientation course for corps members was abruptly ended by the Federal Government in a bid to curtail possible spread of the coronavirus.