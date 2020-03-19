Coronavirus: Adeboye orders TV, other modes of worship for RCCG members

Coronavirus: Adeboye orders TV, other modes of worship for RCCG members

Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:13 am


Pastor Adeboye Photo by Segun Komolafe

 

 

 

 

 

 


…Read his memo at the base of this story

As Coronavirus is taking its toll on the world and as new cases spring up in many states in Nigeria like button mushrooms, the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) has announced new measures in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.

First, parishes with more than 50 members are not to conduct services, but those with less can.

Parishes with more than 50 members can make use of their house fellowship centres to run simultaneous services with the main church.

All the centres are to hook up to Dove Television for live broadcast from Pastor Adeboye from the headquarters.

According to a circular letter signed by Pastor J.F Odesola, Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Protocols, the altered mode of worship will be in place in the next few weeks, depending on further announcements by the Federal Government.

Below is a copy of the letter from RCCG headquarters.
e biggest pentecostal denominations in Nigeria, and led by Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has altered their service/worship mode – because of it.

Below is a letter from the headquarters of the church announcing same:

Copy of the letter from RCCG headquarters

Loading...

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • Shima K Gyoh says:
    March 19, 2020 at 9:15 am

    These dangerously ineffective regulations are due to poor understanding of COVID-19 spread. Limiting the number above ONE is totally ineffective. The church leaders should read how one “super-spreader” in a church in South Korea caused the infection to spike above the capacity of the country’s health services to cope

    • What do you think?

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 hours ago

    GTBank Launches Health Insurance for Low-Income Nigerians
    8 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Its 9 Lesons and the End of Reason
    10 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Lagos to shut down schools from Monday
    10 hours ago

    Archival photo: Benjamin Adekunle executes own soldier
    10 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye postpones Sunday gathering at TBS, Lagos
    11 hours ago

    How 38-year old Ekiti man contracted Coronavirus
    14 hours ago

    COVID-19: WHO backs int’l drug trial as cases surpass 200,000
    14 hours ago

    Nigerians hail FG’s reduction of petrol price to N125 as marketers kick