Coronavirus: Adeboye orders TV, other modes of worship for RCCG members

As Coronavirus is taking its toll on the world and as new cases spring up in many states in Nigeria like button mushrooms, the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) has announced new measures in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.

First, parishes with more than 50 members are not to conduct services, but those with less can.

Parishes with more than 50 members can make use of their house fellowship centres to run simultaneous services with the main church.

All the centres are to hook up to Dove Television for live broadcast from Pastor Adeboye from the headquarters.

According to a circular letter signed by Pastor J.F Odesola, Assistant General Overseer, Admin and Protocols, the altered mode of worship will be in place in the next few weeks, depending on further announcements by the Federal Government.

