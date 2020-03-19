Coronavirus: Trump approves use of chloroquine for treatment

US President Donald Trump on Thursday approved the use of chloroquine for the treatment of the coronavirus.

Some reports had indicated that Chloroquine which used to be the major drug for the treatment of malaria is effective for the treatment of coronavirus.

Specifically, medical personnel in China where coronavirus originated that reportedly cited the drug as effective treatment for coronavirus.

But the World Health Organisation had cautioned against putting hope in the drug, saying more research was needed to confirm its efficacy against coronavirus.

“It’s been around for a long time, so we know if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to killing anybody,” Mr Trump told journalists at the White House Thursday.

in China, where coronavirus originated, had earlier reported using chloroquine for coronavirus treatment.

Howver, the World Health Organisation expressed doubt about its efficacy saying more research was needed.

The U.S. has over 9,000 cases of coronavirus with over 150 deaths.

details later…