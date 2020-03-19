Coronavirus: WHO disagrees with Trump on chloroquine

Coronavirus: WHO disagrees with Trump on chloroquine

Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:21 pm


Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has disagreed  with President Donald Trump of the United States on the use of chloroquine to treat Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID -19.

Trump had on Thursday said chloroquine has been approved for treatment of Coronavirus patients in the United States.

But WHO said there has been no proof of chloroquine’s effectiveness in treating the disease.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti,  said this during an online media briefing on Thursday.

According to her: “We are aware of some trials of the use of chloroquine in dealing with some previous coronaviruses, not this virus.

“We are not aware of any evidence that demonstrates that this is one of the medicines that could be used but we can find out some more information about that.

“There is a number of ongoing trials of other medicines and we are awaiting the outcomes of those observations. But for now, we are not aware of any conclusive evidence to show that chloroquine could be effective in treating this virus.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    COVID-19: Kano Govt. orders closure of schools
    58 mins ago

    Why NIPOST Must Change Business Strategy, Adewusi Tells Stakeholders
    2 hours ago

    Just in: FG orders closure of all schools nationwide
    3 hours ago

    NTA pensioners cry out over delayed payment
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Trump approves use of chloroquine for treatment
    4 hours ago

    Congo minister tests positive for Covid-19 after meeting president
    4 hours ago

    Morocco makes dozen arrests over coronavirus fake news
    4 hours ago

    WHO: Coronavirus may spread further in Africa with onset of winter