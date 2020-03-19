COVID-19: AMAC shuts down for 2 weeks

Thursday, March 19, 2020 6:01 pm


Abdullahi-Adamu-Candido: AMAC Chairman

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has directed all council workers, except those on essential services, to remain at home for two weeks from March 20, due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, the Chairman of the council, ordered the shutdown in a statement signed by Mrs Patience Olaloye, Divisional Head, Information and Public Relations, on Thursday in Abuja.

Candido said that the measure was taken to curtail the spread of the disease.

He explained that the essential workers who are to report to office within this period are expected to resume by 9 a.m and close by 1 p.m daily.

“This category of essential service workers include: Heads of Departments, Councillors, Supervisory Councillors and all those playing essential roles in each department,” he said.

The chairman also directed the officials of the Departments of Health and Environment to adopt measures to ensure the council is free of any virus by fumigation or otherwise as the departments deemed fit.

Candido added that all persons who have no business to do at the secretariat within this period will not be allowed access to the secretariat.

Candido also tasked elected councillors to go back to their various wards to educate and sensitise their people on necessary steps to curtail the deadly disease.

