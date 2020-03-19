COVID-19: FMC Keffi isolates 5 suspected cases

Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:41 pm


File: Fighting Coronavirus

A family of Five has been isolated  at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi in Nasarawa State with symptoms suspected to be  Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Adamu Yahaya, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Keffi Local Government Area of the State.

The CMD explained that the family members who arrived Keffi from Ogun state on  Thursday, March 19, showed some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19.

He said that their specimens had already been taken for testing and they are  awaiting the results.

“They would remain in isolation at the hospital pending when results from specimens taken from them would be out,” the CMD added. (NAN).

