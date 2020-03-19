COVID-19: Kano Govt. orders closure of schools

COVID-19: Kano Govt. orders closure of schools

Thursday, March 19, 2020 9:49 pm


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Kano State Government has directed closure of public and private schools in the state for 30-days, to contain spread of coronavirus.

The state’s Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, made the disclosure at a press conference on Thursday in Kano.

Sanusi said the closure of the schools will be effective from Monday, March 23, adding that the decision was part of precautionary measures against the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He enjoined parents and guardians to evacuate their wards from boarding schools not later than Sunday, March 22.

According to him, the move was part of conscious effort to prevent children and their teachers from becoming vulnerable to the pandemic.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but a preventive measure in the face of threat posed by the disease across the globe,’’ he said.

The Commissioner further urged parents to encourage their children to remain at home and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    57 mins ago

    Why NIPOST Must Change Business Strategy, Adewusi Tells Stakeholders
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: WHO disagrees with Trump on chloroquine
    2 hours ago

    Just in: FG orders closure of all schools nationwide
    3 hours ago

    NTA pensioners cry out over delayed payment
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Trump approves use of chloroquine for treatment
    4 hours ago

    Congo minister tests positive for Covid-19 after meeting president
    4 hours ago

    Morocco makes dozen arrests over coronavirus fake news
    4 hours ago

    WHO: Coronavirus may spread further in Africa with onset of winter