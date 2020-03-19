Italian who first tested positive to Coronavirus now healed

Italian who first tested positive to Coronavirus now healed

Thursday, March 19, 2020 3:54 pm


Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities

The man who flew in from Milan, Italy and brought Coronavirus to Nigeria has now tested positive. This was made known by Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, 19 March, 2020 when he gave a situation report to journalists in Lagos.

He told reporters that the index case, “who had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital had tested negative to the disease” and that it was good news for Lagos and Nigeria”

The Italian who tested negative for Coronavirus on Thursday 27, February, 2020.
however, cannot go home yet until a second test has been carried out on him and if the result is good again, then he can roam free.

In the words of Abayomi, “He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Coronavirus: European Central Bank to print €1trn
    11 mins ago

    Police neutralize bandit, rescue 2 kidnap victims in Kaduna
    20 mins ago

    COVID-19: Minister orders closure of schools in Abuja indefinitely
    Lawan 30 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lawmakers returning from foreign trips to self- isolate
    36 mins ago

    EFCC arraigns Saraki’s cousin over alleged N220m contract scam
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ecobank Encourages Customers to Adopt Digital Self-Service Solutions
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Lagos Govt confirms 4 new cases of Coronavirus
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ogun Govt orders closure of schools, religious centres