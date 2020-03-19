Just in: Deeper Life cancels church services over coronavirus

One of the biggest Nigeria Pentecostal churches, the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, on Thursday announced the suspension of services over coronavirus pandemic.

“General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has suspended all Sunday services at the church’s headquarters in Ghagada where over 30,000 worshipers normally throng every Sunday due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic,” the Church said in a memo to all groups and districts, signed by its Secretary, S.M. Afuwape.

“Please note that all programs at Gbagada church have been suspended,” the Church further added.

The Church also cancelled its Tuesday Leadership meeting and the Saturday Workers meeting at the headquarters’ church, the newspaper added.

The Church also introduced new measures in its local districts and locations in compliance with the Lagos State’s order suspending religious gathering of over 50 people.

“No gathering of worshipers should be more than 50; where they are more, they should be sent to Location/church in the house.”

It also asked its members to observe hygiene etiquettes, including hand washing with soap, as well as using social distancing to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be made available for the same purpose in all our churches. Each Church should arrange and ensure regular cleaning and disinfecting places such as toilets, all floors, surfaces such as door handles, chairs, church benches and pulpits with disinfectants.

“Worshippers should cover their nose and mouth with bent elbow or tissues when coughing, or sneezing and dispose the tissues immediately. Adequate baskets/dust bin to dispose tissues used by those who coughed or sneezed, should be provided.

“Members should avoid shaking of hands or any other form of physical contact where possible. Members should avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

“Churches should check body temperature with the use of infrared thermometer. The temperature should be below 380 C. those with temperature of 380 C and above should be referred to Medical Personnel for immediate attention.”