Just in: Lagos Govt confirms 4 new cases of Coronavirus

Lagos State Government on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi confirmed the news cases.

This is in addition to 5 new cases of the pandemic confirmed by the Nigerian government on Wednesday.

According to the Commissioner, the new cases resulted from people coming into the country and local transmission.

Abayomi told journalists the the first positive test is that of a Nigerian female who returned from France to the country on March 14.

He added that another Nigerian male in his 50s who had never travelled anywhere also tested positive and is now in admission.

The Commissioner said the third case is a Nigerian male who arrived in Nigeria on March 13, from Frankfurt, Germany.

Details later