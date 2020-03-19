Police neutralize bandit, rescue 2 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Police neutralize bandit, rescue 2 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Thursday, March 19, 2020 5:42 pm


Body of a suspected bandit and six motorcycles recovered by the police after an encounter in Giwa LGA, Kaduna State on Wednesday.

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has neutralised  a group of bandits and rescued  two victims in Daku village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Onah Sunny, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance Administration of the Command, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna.
Sunny said the bandits stormed the village at midnight on Wednesday and kidnapped one Dauda Sani and his brother.
“When the Police was informed about the incident they swung into action and intercepted the bandits and engaged them in a gun battle, neutralized one bandit and rescued Dauda Sani and his brother who is receiving treatment in the hospital.
“Due to our superior fire power the bandit run away and left six of their motorcycles,” he said.
Sunny said other exhibits recovered were two AK 47, 34 live ammunition, three techno phones, rechargeable MP3 torch light, Charm jacket and N268,000.
He called on residents to always alert the police with timely and credible information to save lives and properties.
“The command remains committed to wiping out all forms of criminality in the state.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Coronavirus: European Central Bank to print €1trn
    20 mins ago

    COVID-19: Minister orders closure of schools in Abuja indefinitely
    Lawan 30 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lawmakers returning from foreign trips to self- isolate
    36 mins ago

    EFCC arraigns Saraki’s cousin over alleged N220m contract scam
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ecobank Encourages Customers to Adopt Digital Self-Service Solutions
    2 hours ago

    Italian who first tested positive to Coronavirus now healed
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Lagos Govt confirms 4 new cases of Coronavirus
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ogun Govt orders closure of schools, religious centres