Coronavirus: MFM shut down services in Lagos, Ogun

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, one of the biggest Pentecostal churches in Nigeria has suspended services across its churches in Lagos and Ogun State in compliance with measures rolled out to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant General Overseer (Administration), Pastor Gbesan Adebambo in the Church’s headquartre at Onike Iwaya, Lagos.

The statement reads in part: “We write to draw your attention to the directive from the Governments of Lagos and Ogun States, respectively, banning all religious meetings and gatherings of more than fifty worshippers as an urgent measure taken to curtail the wide spread of the global pandemic coronavirus in the aforementioned states.

“In strict compliance with the government’s directive, you are hereby instructed as follows: “No services including deliverance ministrations must hold in any of MFM branches at all levels in the Region under your supervision until further notice.

“Likewise, all house fellowship meetings at any of the centres are postponed till further notice.

“All members are to engage in 30 days Personal Prayer Retreat, beginning from Sunday, 22nd March 2020 to Monday, 20th April 2020 and the prayer booklet would be made available free.

“Church premises should not be opened to members/worshipers for services. However, Pastors/Ministers must be positioned at the church entrance gates(s) to attend to the uniformed members, anoint them and hand Personal Prayer booklet over to them.

“Members are to be encouraged to hook up to online page on which ministration on video will be streamed live from the International Headqautres covering the period of the interim arangement, connecting through https:ntainoffire.org/messages. Other online platforms are; MFM youtube, streaming faith prayer, azure and audio-only prayer, MFM facebook channel and MFM Television.”